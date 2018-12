A woman sits on the ruins of her house after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait, in Paniis Village, Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZULKIFLI

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday resumed the search for 154 people missing after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait coasts as the country commemorates the anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that killed around 230,000 people.

According to the latest official figures, which authorities say could increase, the death toll has reached at least 429, with more than 1,500 injured and some 16,000 displaced.