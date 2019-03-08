Over a hundred women in Indonesia's Aceh on Friday held a demonstration to seek protection of their rights and more representation in politics, marking the International Women's Day in the Sharia-governed province of the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

The participants, wearing hijabs - a veil covering the head and chest, marched from Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh to the crowded intersection of Sampang 5 and were accompanied by dozens of police personnel, according to an epa-efe photographer.