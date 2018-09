(FILE) This photo, taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows Aldi Novel Adilang (center), a 19-year-old Indonesian, who survived after drifting 48 days at sea on a wooden trap for fish north of the island of Celebes and was rescued by a freighter, stands next to two relatives in Manado, Indonesia after flying back from Japan. EFE/Facilitated by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Osaka, Japan

An Indonesian youth survived 48 days adrift at sea in a floating fish trap, before he was rescued by a cargo vessel more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) away in the waters of Guam, from where he was taken to Japan, official sources said Monday.

A diplomat from the Indonesian consulate in Osaka, Fajar Firdaus, confirmed to EFE that Aldi Novel Adilang, 19, was in good health and reunited with his family in his hometown, Wori, in North Sulawesi province.