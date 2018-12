Several hundred Indonesians on Friday protested outside the Chinese embassy in Jakarta, demanding restoration of rights of China's minority Uighur Muslims, who have been reportedly detained in camps in Xinjiang in the name of eradicating terrorism and religious extremism.

The protesters gathered for a peaceful march after Friday prayers, carrying placards with slogans calling for an end to the "genocide" of Uighurs and demanded that the Chinese ambassador be expelled from Indonesia.