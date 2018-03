Russian people grieve near a shopping center Zimnaya Vishnya in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER PATRIN/A42.RU

A Russian woman cries as she stands near burning shopping center Zimnaya Vishnya in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER PATRIN/A42.RU

Smoke raises over a shopping center Zimnaya Vishnya in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, early Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER PATRIN/A42.RU

At least 64 people, including many children, have been killed in a blaze that engulfed a shopping mall in a Russian industrial city, the Emergencies Minister said Monday.

The inferno ripped through the top floor of the four-story commercial complex in the city of Kemerovo, located in southern Siberia around 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles) east of Moscow.