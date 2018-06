Police officers stand in front of a shop with a burned exterior wall at a scene of a huge fire that burned down timber shops in Gikomba market in Nairobi, Kenya, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Police officers stand in midst of the rubble after a huge fire burned down timber shops in Gikomba market in Nairobi, Kenya, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A man pours a bucket of water on a smoldering timber after a huge fire burned down timber shops in Gikomba market in Nairobi, Kenya, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A rescue worker stands in midst of the rubble after a huge fire burned down timber shops in Gikomba market in Nairobi, Kenya, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A fire that ripped through a shantytown market near a slum in the Kenyan capital killed at least 15 people and injured 70 on Thursday, local emergency services said.

The St. John Ambulance service in Kenya said the fire broke out in the Gikomba market in central Nairobi at around 2.30 am local time, although the cause of the blaze was yet to be determined.