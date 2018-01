Armed supporters of the separatist Southern Movement patrol a street following clashes in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Yemeni government troops clashed Sunday with formerly allied separatists in the southern city of Aden, witnesses said.

At least four civilians, including a woman, and 11 fighters were killed in street battles in the government's provisional capital, medical sources said.