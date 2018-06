A Chinese vendor places pork meat at her stall on a market in Beijing, China, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's Consumer Price Index, the main indicator of inflation, increased 1.8 percent in May, the same rate as the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The increase in prices was mainly propelled by the carry-over effect of the economy, NBS statistician Sheng Guoqing said.