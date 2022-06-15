The procedures launched in Peru to properly register activities in the mining sector, which represents 10 percent of the country's GDP, have pushed some informal miners into illegal actions, miners said amid the national debate sparked by the deaths of 14 people in a clash over control of a mining deposit.

"We all have to formalize ourselves, but under ... these regulations unfortunately they're not letting us (do so) ... We have rules that are prejudicial, punishing, that regrettably have not been made in accord with reality and have brought more illegal mining," the president of the Federation of Miners in Madre de Dios province, Adrian Vilca Callata, told EFE.