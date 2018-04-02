Palestinians injured youth lie in a hospital after being injured during clashes with Israeli troops along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Apr. 2,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Mohammed Abu Sharar, 19, lies in a hospital after being injured during clashes with Israeli troops along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Apr. 2,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Mahmoud Abu Qadouss, 18, lies in a hospital after being injured during clashes with Israeli troops along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Apr. 2,l 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A young Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds on Monday, Gaza's Ministry of Health stated, three days after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces during mass demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border.

The death of Fares al-Ruqab, 29, raises the number of Palestinians killed to at least 16, with around 1,400 wounded by the Israeli army, which opened fire with live ammunition and tear gas on over 30,000 demonstrators attempting to reach the Gaza-Israel border as part of the "Great March of Return."