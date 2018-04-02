A young Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds on Monday, Gaza's Ministry of Health stated, three days after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces during mass demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border.
The death of Fares al-Ruqab, 29, raises the number of Palestinians killed to at least 16, with around 1,400 wounded by the Israeli army, which opened fire with live ammunition and tear gas on over 30,000 demonstrators attempting to reach the Gaza-Israel border as part of the "Great March of Return."