Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at Indian police and paramilitary men during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian tourists sit in a boat to cross the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters clash with Indian police and paramilitary men in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A man who was injured during clashes with the security forces died on Tuesday, and an Indian tourist died overnight after being hit by a stone during a protest, in the two latest deaths attributed to recent unrest in Indian Kashmir.

Suhail Bhat, 18, died at hospital in Srinagar, where he had been admitted with a bullet wound following clashes on Sunday, Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, S.P. Pani told EFE.