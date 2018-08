Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018, showing some of the damage caused by the explosion of a tanker truck on a highway in Bologna, Italy. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Benvenuti

The health service in the Italian north-central city of Bologna on Tuesday raised the casualty count to 145 injured, four of them seriously, in the explosion of a tanker truck on a highway there earlier this week.

One person is known to have been killed in the explosion.