Inmates receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Santiago Vazquez prison on the outskirts of Montevideo on Wednesday, 17 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti.

The biggest troublemakers in Uruguay's most violent prison lined up on Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dubbed "kamikaze kids" by the guards, the young toughs - many of them serving time for relatively minor offenses - endure subhuman conditions at the rat-infested Santiago Vazquez penitentiary on the outskirts of Montevideo, where overcrowding is so acute that prisoners often have to sleep on the concrete floor.