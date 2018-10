Official papal audience at The Vatican City with Pope Paul VI and King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía of Spain, Feb, 10, 1977.EFE-EPA/FILE/aa

A Spanish historian and priest told to EFE on Wednesday that he was ordered to probe the late Pope Paul VI's relationship with former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco just days before the ex-pontiff was set to be recognized as a saint by the Vatican.

Vicente Carcel Ortí, an expert on Paul VI and the Church during the Franco dictatorship (1936-75) spoke with EFE in an interview.