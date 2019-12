A view of a patch of undergrowth and wildflowers at the Pigato family's fruit orchards outside Progreso, Uruguay, on Tuesday, Dec. 3. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

Undergrowth and insects, traditionally regarded by farmers as problems to be addressed, have become indispensable allies to Uruguayan fruit growers who now see bees, butterflies and wild plants as a reservoir of biodiversity that enriches both crops and the ecosystem.

A glance down the paths that run between rows of pear trees and apple groves on the Pigato family's 65-hectare (160-acre) spread outside the southeastern town of Progreso is enough to notice that something has changed.