Former Iranian detainees on Wednesday took EFE inside the notorious Ebrat political prison, once the site of torture and interrogation 40 years ago under Iran's last shah, now a museum for the crimes of the United States-backed monarchy.

Located in the center of the capital Tehran, the former prison is a mix of historical accuracy and propaganda, filled with mannequins in staged scenes of the torture inflicted on opponents of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.