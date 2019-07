UN observing point at the Lebanese side of the border as seen from the locations of a tunnel dug by the Lebanese militant group of Hezbollah near the Israeli moshav of Shtula at the Israeli - Lebanon border, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldier walks out of the entrance leading to a tunnel dug by the Lebanese militant group of Hezbollah, near the Israeli moshav of Zar'it at the Israeli border with Lebanon, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A general view of an electrical installation in the tunnel dug by the Lebanese militant group of Hezbollah, near the Israeli moshav of Zar'it at the Israeli border with Lebanon, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A look inside one of Hezbollah’s secret tunnels into Israel revealed that it was complete with a telephone and electricity.

The narrow corridor, 80 meters below the surface, was drilled by hand using iron cylinders and formed one of six infiltration passages dug by the Lebanese Shiite militia.