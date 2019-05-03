A file photograph showing the first direct freight train from China to Britain arriving in Barking, east London, Britain, Jan. 18, 2017. The train travels more than 7,500 miles through the Channel Tunnel and across seven countries from London from Yiwu in Zhejiang province, eastern China. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

If they are cheap and made of plastic, the goods adorning our homes and adding oomph factor to our lives may in all likelihood have come from eastern China’s Yiwu, the home to the world’s largest wholesale market for small commodities.

Inside the sprawling shopping area that exports more than 1.8 million products to 219 countries and regions around the world, there is almost everything that you can imagine of, the market management told a group of foreign journalists during a trip organized by the local government.