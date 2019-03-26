Novelist Qiu Xiaolong, best known for famous crime fiction series of "Inspector Chen", says the Chinese society, including himself, has lost all its ideals and is morally collapsing under the weight of materialism.

In an interview with EFE, the Shanghai-born, United States-based novelist spoke about the transformations he, his character and China have experienced in the last three decades after the Tiananmen Square massacre - one of the most sensitive issues for the Chinese authorities even today.