US President Donald Trump argues with CNN reporter Jim Acosta as a White House aide attempts to grab the microphone during a press conference at the White House, in Washington, DC, United States, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Calling the news media "the enemy of the people" and insulting a critical reporter from CNN, while a White House aide attempted to grab the microphone from him, are some of the ingredients of US President Donald Trump's latest attack against the press.

"That's enough. Put down the mic... I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person," Trump told CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a White House press conference, reiterating that the news media was "the enemy of the people."