An Afghan security official secures the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 25,2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan security official stands at the scene of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Militants attacked a National Directorate of Security training center in Kabul on Thursday and shooting between the militants and security forces is ongoing, officials told EFE.

The attack began at 10am local time when the assailants took up positions in a building site close to the training center for Afghanistan's main intelligence agency and opened fire, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said.