Afghan police officers secure the area after armed militants attacked the area close to the presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan photojournalist walks out as special force officers secure the area after armed militants attacked the area close to the presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Smoke billows after armed militants attacked the area close to the Presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Flames rise after armed militants attacked the area close to the Presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least four insurgents have barricaded themselves in an empty market near the presidential palace in Kabul where gunfire continues with Afghan security forces four hours after the attack began on Tuesday.

"The attack is not over - there is still fighting in the area. It is not intense but there is sporadic exchange of fire between security forces and the attackers," Kabul police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai told EFE, adding there are about four to six insurgents holed up there.