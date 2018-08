(FILE) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks to journalists during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jul. 15, 2018 (reissued Aug. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Flames rise after armed militants attacked the area close to the Presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Smoke billows after armed militants attacked the area close to the Presidential place and other government offices, during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Insurgents were fighting with Afghan security forces around 800 meters (2,625 feet) south of the presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday.

The fighting erupted after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had finished giving an address to the nation ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice.