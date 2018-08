File photo showing the director of the International Labor Organization (ILO) for the Southern Cone, Fabio Bertranou, give a presentation in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fabiana Fourcade

Officials of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on Wednesday warned of the shortcomings of social protection systems in Latin American nations, especially during economic crises.

"When the economy is doing well, social protection systems work better, they develop, more people are covered. But when crises hit, spending cuts must be made and social protections are affected," the ILO's director for the Southern Cone, Fabio Bertranou, told reporters in Buenos Aires.