A picture made available on Jun. 3, 2016, shows a North Korean waitress working at a North Korean restaurant in Beijing city, China, Jun. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

South Korea's military intelligence agency has been accused of being behind the defection of a group of North Korean waitresses in 2016, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.

The Defense Intelligence Command (DIC) unit, affiliated with the defense ministry, carried out the operation with support of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a source privy to North Korea issues told Yonhap.