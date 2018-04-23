Photo taken April 13, 2018, showing a portion of the Choluteca River in southern Honduras, a region that is suffering from an intense drought. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Photo taken April 13, 2018, showing a woman in southern Honduras - about 30 km east of the city of Choluteca - saving water in containers due to the intense drought in the region. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Photo taken April 13, 2018,showing the former president of the Association of Cattle Raisers of Choluteca, Francisco Argeñal, during an interview with EFE. The region of southern Honduras is suffering under an intense drought. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Photo taken April 13, 2018, showing the mayor of Choluteca, Honduras, Quintin Soriano, during an interview with EFE. The region is suffering under an intense drought. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

The southern Honduran city of Choluteca is once again suffering under an intense drought affecting its 200,000 residents and the local farming sector, which cannot use water from the Choluteca River as before since it has been under a private use concession for years.

During the months of April and May, the Choluteca River has been practically dry, profoundly affecting the water needs of local residents and farmers, limiting agricultural production and raising the costs of certain economic activities like sugar cane growing which, in those particular months, requires huge quantities of water for irrigation.