The southern Honduran city of Choluteca is once again suffering under an intense drought affecting its 200,000 residents and the local farming sector, which cannot use water from the Choluteca River as before since it has been under a private use concession for years.
During the months of April and May, the Choluteca River has been practically dry, profoundly affecting the water needs of local residents and farmers, limiting agricultural production and raising the costs of certain economic activities like sugar cane growing which, in those particular months, requires huge quantities of water for irrigation.