(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 5, 2018 (issued Mar. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks before signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(FILE) A North Korean soldier looks through binoculars toward South Korea as the US Defense Minister James Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-Moo (both not pictured) visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

(FILE) A picture made available Apr. 1, 2013 shows South Korean soldiers (back to camera) in South Korea standing on alert facing a North Korean soldier (back) in North Korea across the concrete marked line dividing the Koreas in the sensitive Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) where the 1953 armistice agreement was signed in Panmunjom, South Korea, Mar. 28, 2013. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

The border between the two Koreas might be a possible venue for the summit in May between North Korea's supreme leader and the United States president, a South Korean government spokesperson told EFE Sunday.

"Places like Switzerland, Sweden or the (South Korean) island of Jeju have possibilities (of becoming the host venue), although we consider the Joint Security Area (JSA) as a major option," explained a spokesperson for the Seoul presidential office.