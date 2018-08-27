South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL

The government of South Korea said Monday that it would review its plans to open a joint liaison office with North Korea, that was scheduled to be inaugurated this month, because the dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington has stagnated.

The neighbors had agreed to set up the office - scheduled to open in early August - through the joint statement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Apr. 27 in which they agreed to improve bilateral ties and work towards peace and the total denuclearization of the peninsula.