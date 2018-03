South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (R) and Ri Son-gwon (L), chief of the North Korean agency in charge of affairs with the South, walk into a meeting room for high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) during their meeting at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border in the truce village of Panmunjom, in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR / POOL

Chung Eui-yong (L), head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, shakes hands with China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi (R) during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chung Eui-yong (2-R), head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, holds talks with China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi (2-L) in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China expressed hope on Thursday that the upcoming summit between the presidents of North and South Korea would help in promoting peace in the region and backed the ongoing diplomatic processes.

The two Koreas on Thursday agreed to hold the summit between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and the South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Apr. 27, an announcement welcomed by China.