South Korean presidential chief secretary Im Jong-seok speaks about preparation for the Inter-Korea Summit talks during a press conference at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Journalists look around a meeting room of the Military Armistice Commission inside the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, north of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean soldier stands guard in front of the Peace House, which will be a venue for Inter-Korea Summit meeting, on the South Korea side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. (issued Apr. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The historic summit scheduled to be held this week between the Koreas is set to include an official reception and a dinner, the South Korean presidential office said Monday.

The representatives of the countries, technically still at war, agreed to it in a working-level meeting held Monday in the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only border area where soldiers of the two Koreas are stationed face to face and which is also the venue for Friday's summit.