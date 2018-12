Inter's coach Luciano Spalletti reacts prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match FC Inter vs SSC Napoli at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday denounced racist chants that have been directed against Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and insisted it was high time soccer in Italy changed to banish racism.

Inter fans had yelled inappropriate remarks at several players, among them Senegal player Koulibaly, during a contest at the San Siro on Wednesday.