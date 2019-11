Opposition Senator Jeanine Anez (C) greets supporters after assuming the interim Presidency of Bolivia after the resignation and exile of former president of Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, 12 November 2019. EPA/STRINGER

Members of Bolivia's new military high command are sworn-in at Palacio Quemado in La Paz on Wednesday, Nov. 13. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Interim pres. takes charge in Bolivia; Morales to return 'if the people ask'

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Añez appointed a new military high command and government on Wednesday even as erstwhile head of state Evo Morales proclaimed from Mexico that he was ready to return to the Andean nation "if the people ask it."

In her first speech to the nation, Añez called for a "peaceful and democratic transition" and rejected Morales' characterization of this week's events in Bolivia as a coup. EFE-EPA