Colonel Assimi Goita during a press conference confirming his position as the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) the military junta that has taken power in Mali, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Mali junta leader and transition president Colonel Assimi Goita (L), at the time vice-president with the former transition president Bah Ndaw (C) and Colonel Malick Diaw (R) of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) pose for a photograph during a meeting with Economic Community Of West Africa (ECOWAS) in Bamako, Mali, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/H.DIAKITE

Interim transition president of Mali Assimi Goita (L), at the time vice-president, during a meeting with foreign affairs minister of Morocco Naser Burita (R) in Rabat, Morocco, 25 February 2021. EFE/ Fatima Zohra Bouaziz

Mali’s interim president escaped unscathed from an attempted knife attack as he prayed at a mosque in the capital after his bodyguards took down the assailant.

A statement from colonel Assimi Goita’s office said the attempted stabbing took place at the Grand Mosque of Bamako. EFE