German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after a Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) board meeting at the party's headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, June 18 2018. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer speaks during a press conference after the CSU board meeting in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, June 16 2018. The CDU and their Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) are still discordant regarding the treatment of refugees. EFE- EPA (FILE)/MARC MUELLER

The German interior minister on Monday stated unless the European Union achieves an agreement on migration he will order the closure of Germany's borders.

Interior minister Horst Seehofer warned he would close Germany's borders if there is no "European solution" to the ongoing migrant crisis and added he was backed by the party he presides, the Christian Social Union (CSU.)