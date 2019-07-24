The electric power supply in Venezuela, controlled by the state-run Corpoelec firm, as of Tuesday morning had been working for close to 20 hours with intermittent outages, while some areas remained completely in the dark during that time due to the general blackout that occurred Monday afternoon.
At around 9:00 am Tuesday, another power cut left almost all Caracas without electricity for 10 minutes. Other slight outages have occurred in more than 10 of the 24 Venezuelan states over the past few hours.