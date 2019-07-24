Cars line up at a gas station in Caracas early on July 23, 2019, though service is continually interrupted by the power outages that began around the country on Monday afternoon and continue on Tuesday either intermittently or totally; the government reports progress in reconnecting the service in at least nine regions. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Passengers pack into a bus in Caracas early on July 23, 2019, since the subway is immobilized by the power outages that began around the country on Monday afternoon and continue on Tuesday either intermittently or totally; the government reports progress in reconnecting the service in at least nine regions. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

People wait for a bus in Caracas early on July 23, 2019, since the subway is immobilized by the power outages that began around the country on Monday afternoon and continue on Tuesday either intermittently or totally; the government reports progress in reconnecting the service in at least nine regions. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The electric power supply in Venezuela, controlled by the state-run Corpoelec firm, as of Tuesday morning had been working for close to 20 hours with intermittent outages, while some areas remained completely in the dark during that time due to the general blackout that occurred Monday afternoon.

At around 9:00 am Tuesday, another power cut left almost all Caracas without electricity for 10 minutes. Other slight outages have occurred in more than 10 of the 24 Venezuelan states over the past few hours.