The New Zealand parliament on Wednesday admitted that at least three cases of serious sexual assault had taken place inside its premises in the last four years, after the allegations appeared in an internal report, which later resulted in a parliament employee being forced to resign in relation to the case.

The independent investigation, which continued for five months and covered the period between October 2014 and November 2018, reviewed sexism, racism and aggression towards women, including employees, executives, lawmakers, journalists and common citizens inside the parliament as well as the mechanisms that protected the aggressors.