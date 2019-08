An aerial view of an area of land that has been scorched by fire in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, Aug. 20, 2019 (issued Aug. 22, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ROGERIO FLORENTINO

A general view over smoke from fires in the Amazon rainforest that cover the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2019 (issued Aug. 22, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/Roni Carvalho

A handout photo made available by NASA of a satellite image showing several fires burning in the Brazilian states of Amazonas (top C-L), Para (top R), Mato Grosso (bottom R) and Rondonia (bottom C), Aug. 13, 2019 (issued Aug. 21, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/NASA EARTH OBSERVATOR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The fires raging in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have fueled global fears of environmental devastation, the climate crisis and the impact of state policies that favor the exploitation of resources in protected areas.

"Hell in the Jungle", said the Thursday headline of one of Brazil's main newspapers on the crisis in the Amazon, a vast territory shared by Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.