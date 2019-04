One of the blast victim is brought to a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

A general view showing damages after an explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Armed policemen patrol the area after an explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Political and religious leaders from different parts of the world on Sunday condemned the series of attacks on churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, which have killed at least 185 people and injured more than 400 amid Easter Sunday celebrations in the country.

The explosions took place around 8.45 am, and were reported from at least three luxury hotels and three churches.