A Rohingya refugee mother carries her baby while protecting themselves with an umbrella bearing the logos of several European aid organizations as they walk on a road along a makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, 26 August 2018. The day before marked the first anniversary of neighboring Myanmar's launch of military operation in the Rakhine State in response to attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army on police posts. Security forces and their proxies are believed to have killed thousands of Rohingyas, burned villages to the ground, committing widespread sexual violence and droving more than 700,000 people to flee the country across the border to Bangladesh. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Myanmar's military Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing salutes after delivering a speech on the second day of the 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in the Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, 03 February 2018 . According to an independent United Nations (UN) investigation report issued on 27 August 2018 -- on main findings and recommendations into facts and circumstances of alleged human rights violations and abuses carried out by military and security forces against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar -- the investigation panel has called for the country's military leaders to be investigated and prosecuted for 'war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.' The Mission (independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar), which was established by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in March 2017, names Tatmadaw Commander-in-Chief, Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing and five other military leaders as part of a 'non-exhaustive list of alleged perpetrators of crimes under international law' suggesting priority to the subjects for investigation and prosecution. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Marzuki Darusman, chairperson of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, informs the media on the publication of a final written report on Myanmar, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 27 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) and Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 06 May 2016 According to an independent United Nations (UN) investigation report issued on 27 August 2018 -- on main findings and recommendations into facts and circumstances of alleged human rights violations and abuses carried out by military and security forces against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar -- the investigation panel has called for the country's military leaders to be investigated and prosecuted for 'war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.' The Mission (independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar), which was established by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in March 2017, names Tatmadaw Commander-in-Chief, Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing and five other military leaders as part of a 'non-exhaustive list of alleged perpetrators of crimes under international law' suggesting priority to the subjects for investigation and prosecution. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET