Lynn Hastings, of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), speaks during the opening of the 9th Regional Meeting on International Mechanisms of Humanitarian Assistance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Rei Paulsen, of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA); Lynn Hastings, of the OCHA; Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie; and White Helmets Commission chairman Alejandro Daneri (L to R) pose during the opening ceremony of the 9th Regional Meeting on International Mechanisms of Humanitarian Assistance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A general view of the opening ceremony at the 9th Regional Meeting on International Mechanisms of Humanitarian Assistance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The 9th Regional Meeting on International Mechanisms of Humanitarian Assistance started on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, focusing on the crisis in Venezuela.

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said in the opening address that the situation in Venezuela was a "humanitarian crisis of (great) magnitude."