Friends of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav celebrates after the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, has faulted Pakistan for violating international law in convicting and sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav, in Mumbai, India, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The International Court of Justice has ordered a review in the case of an Indian man sentenced to death by Pakistan for alleged spying.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Naval officer, was arrested in March 2016 and subsequently sentenced to the death penalty for espionage and terrorism.