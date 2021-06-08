A United Nations court on Tuesday upheld the life sentence for former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Bosnian War.
International court upholds Mladic life sentence for Srebrenica genocide
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic sits in the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER DEJONG
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic prior to the pronouncement of the Appeal Judgment at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, The Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Jerry Lampen
The Hague (Netherlands), 08/06/2021.- Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic prior to the pronouncement of the Appeal Judgment at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, The Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Jerry Lampen
A person holds a placard at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) before the decision on appeal against former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, in the Hague, Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT
People gather at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) before the decision on appeal against former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, in the Hague, Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT
