International court upholds Mladic life sentence for Srebrenica genocide

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic sits in the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER DEJONG

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic prior to the pronouncement of the Appeal Judgment at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, The Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Jerry Lampen

The Hague (Netherlands), 08/06/2021.- Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic prior to the pronouncement of the Appeal Judgment at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, The Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Jerry Lampen

A person holds a placard at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) before the decision on appeal against former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, in the Hague, Netherlands, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT