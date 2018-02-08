A Filipino looks through the window of an ambulance to her dead relative after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino policemen install police line at the scene of a crime after the victim was shot in an alleged 'extra judicial killing' in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine police and a local community officer approach an alley to look for persons of interest in a police anti-illegal drugs campaign in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines announced Thursday that the International Criminal Court has launched a preliminary probe into alleged extrajudicial killings as part of a controversial anti-drugs campaign in the country.

The probe will collect and process information to allow the court to determine whether there was enough ground to launch a full investigation into the campaign that was launched by President Rodrigo Duterte and reportedly caused over 7,000 deaths in one year and seven months, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press conference.