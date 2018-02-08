The Philippines announced Thursday that the International Criminal Court has launched a preliminary probe into alleged extrajudicial killings as part of a controversial anti-drugs campaign in the country.
The probe will collect and process information to allow the court to determine whether there was enough ground to launch a full investigation into the campaign that was launched by President Rodrigo Duterte and reportedly caused over 7,000 deaths in one year and seven months, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press conference.