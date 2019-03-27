Men beheaded, burned alive in cages, tortured to death, women and girls sold as sex slaves, children trained to be bloodthirsty murderers of the "caliphate" - some of the most horrible crimes in history have gone unpunished because the world is incapable of judging the Islamic State (IS).

Luis Moreno Ocampo, the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said in an interview with EFE that even after years of IS's barbaric crimes the international justice system appears paralyzed in the face of global terrorism.