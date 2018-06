A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held under the guidance of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 20 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Over 50 international non-governmental organizations on Thursday called on the leader of North Korea to put an end to human rights abuses in the country.

In a letter addressed to Kim Jong-un, the NGOs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, urge him to end abuses committed in detention centers and prisons, documented and reported by the United Nations, and called on him to act on the human rights recommendations by the UN.