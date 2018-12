Vice President of Federal Criminal Police Peter Henzler, speaks during a press conference here in their headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A seized car with a hidden place for storing drugs is seen at Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, BKA) in their headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Giovanni Bombardieri, Frederico Cafiero de Raho and Horst Bien (L-R) during the press conference at Eurojust about the police operation against members of 'Ndrangheta Italian mafia in The Hague, The Netherlands Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

At least 84 people were arrested Wednesday and almost 4,000 kilograms of cocaine seized in an international crackdown on an Italian organized crime gang, according to the European Union's judicial cooperation unit.

According to Eurojust, police in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium raided properties thought to be criminally linked to the 'Ndrangheta.