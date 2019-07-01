A woman in Moya, Peru, uses her cellphone to get Internet access on June 27, 2019. The town in the Andes Mountains where most of the people are poor or extremely poor is getting Internet connectivity for the first time, a situation that will provide development, educational and healthcare opportunities for local residents. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Students at the elementary school in Moya, Peru, get familiar with the new tablets in their classrooms on June 27, 2019. The town in the Andes Mountains where most of the people are poor or extremely poor is getting Internet connectivity for the first time, a situation that will provide development, educational and healthcare opportunities for local residents. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

A general view of Moya, Peru, on June 27, 2019. The town in the Andes Mountains where most of the people are poor or extremely poor is getting Internet connectivity for the first time, a situation that will provide development, educational and healthcare opportunities for local residents. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Moya, one of Peru's Andes Mountain districts where the majority of the people are poor or extremely poor, still has many basic needs to fulfill, although starting this week access to the Internet will not be one of them, a situation that offers opportunities for local "development," education and healthcare.

The technology, which arrived in the region last Thursday via the Internet para Todos (IpT, "Internet for All") initiative spearheaded by Telefonica del Peru, the local telephone service provider, had been awaited for months by local residents in the Andean Huancavelica region, 3,160 meters (10,365 feet) above sea level.