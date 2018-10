A handout image made available by INTERPOL showing Meng Hongwei, Chinese President of Interpol, speaking in Bali, Indonesia (reissued 07 October 2018). Reports on 07 October 2018 state that the INTERPOL General Secretariat in Lyon, France has received Meng's resignation, effective immediately. EFE/EPA/INTERPOL / HANDOUT HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The international police organization Interpol announced Sunday that it had received "effectively immediately" the resignation of its president, China's Meng Honwei, who was arrested in China presumably for "violating the law."

"Today, Sunday 7 October the INTERPOL General Secretariat in Lyon, France received the resignation of Mr. Meng Honwei as President of INTERPOL with immediate effect," the law enforcement organization said in a statement on its Twitter account.