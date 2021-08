A photo provided by Paramount Pictures and Rachel Murray and taken in Los Angeles that shows young actors Iain Armitage (left) and Marsai Martin, who lent their voices to search-and-rescue dogs Chase and Liberty, respectively, for the upcoming animated film "PAW Patrol: The Movie." EFE/Rachel Murray/Paramount Pictures

After bringing joy and laughter to young children for the past eight years, the pups of Adventure Bay are now poised to make the leap to the big screen with "PAW Patrol: The Movie."

Under the direction of Cal Brunker, the film version of the popular Canadian computer-animated children's TV series will hit theaters in the United States on Friday and also be simultaneously available for streaming by Paramount+ subscribers.