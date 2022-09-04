The investigation into the attack against Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner made headway Saturday as the country's political rift once again bubbled to the surface.
After the unity shown in the wake of the attack against the former president, Saturday's session in Congress showed the cracks in the Argentinian political sphere as parliamentarians of the opposition party Republican Proposal (PRO) withdrew before the issuance of a joint declaration of "condemnation of the assassination attempt."