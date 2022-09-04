Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez (C) leaves after visiting Argentinian Vice President Cristina Kirchner at her Recoleta neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

Members of the Argentine Police transfer Fernando Sabag Montiel (C), the suspect of the attempted murder of Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/STR

Members of the Federal Police of Argentina stand guard during the transfer of Fernando Sabag Montiel (C), the suspect of the attempted murder of Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022.

The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, greets her supporters as she leaves her residence escorted by security agents in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

The investigation into the attack against Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner made headway Saturday as the country's political rift once again bubbled to the surface.

After the unity shown in the wake of the attack against the former president, Saturday's session in Congress showed the cracks in the Argentinian political sphere as parliamentarians of the opposition party Republican Proposal (PRO) withdrew before the issuance of a joint declaration of "condemnation of the assassination attempt."